Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $2,903,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Royal Gold by 20,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Royal Gold by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $127.81. The stock had a trading volume of 29,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,254. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.15. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.24%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

