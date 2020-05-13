RSA Insurance Group’s (RSNAY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RSNAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RSA Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSNAY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. 38,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,459. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

