Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

RHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.

Shares of RHP stock traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. 450,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,280. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.46. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

