Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) PT Raised to $3.25 at TD Securities

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $3.00 to $3.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 111.04% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS SGSVF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. 484,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,204. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Back River gold project, which covers an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

