Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) PT Raised to $3.25 at TD Securities

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $3.00 to $3.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 111.04% from the stock’s current price.
OTCMKTS SGSVF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. 484,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,204. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.
Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile
