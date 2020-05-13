SaluS (SLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.24 Million

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. SaluS has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $403.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.15 or 0.00078921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 234.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00027755 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00033464 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,097.08 or 1.00406591 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000694 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About SaluS

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

