Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) to “Outperform”

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SABR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Sabre stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. Sabre has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sabre will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Siciliano acquired 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,826.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sabre by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sabre by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sabre by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

