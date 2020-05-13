Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sappi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sappi from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Sappi stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Sappi has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

