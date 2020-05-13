Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,931,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,172,455. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

