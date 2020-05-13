Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Schneider National by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDR traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,475. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. Schneider National Inc has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNDR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

