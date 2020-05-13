SelfSell (SSC) Trading 43.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $25,178.68 and $1,929.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00027613 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

