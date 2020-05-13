Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 15th.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 141.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%.

Shares of SQBG stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. Sequential Brands Group has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

