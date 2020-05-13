Serco Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SRP stock opened at GBX 131.25 ($1.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Serco Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 162 ($2.13) in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 163.67 ($2.15).

In other news, insider Angus Cockburn sold 252,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.68), for a total value of £323,658.24 ($425,754.06). Also, insider David Eveleigh sold 102,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.72), for a total value of £133,753.62 ($175,945.30).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

