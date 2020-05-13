SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company which focusses on seven business areas including convenience stores, general merchandise stores, department stores, supermarkets, food-services, financial services, and IT services. The Company’s Convenience Store operates under the name 7-Eleven Japan. The Super Store segment operates general supermarkets such as Ito Yokado and Marudai, as well as food supermarkets such as York-Benimaru, York Mart and Sanei. The Department Store segment operates department stores such as Sogo and Seibu. The Food Service segment operates restaurant and dining halls, as well as provides catering services. The Financial-related segment is engaged in the provision of bank services and other financial related businesses. The Company focuses on the creation of life infrastructure that keeps up with the changing society and time, through a New, Comprehensive Lifestyle Industry to continually respond to the ordinary needs of the customers. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.16.

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

