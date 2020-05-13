Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $978.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will post sales of $978.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $910.08 million. Shaw Communications posted sales of $988.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJR. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $15.68. 65,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,482. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0707 per share. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 489.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 70,281 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,737,000. Institutional investors own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

