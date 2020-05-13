SHIELD (XSH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $184.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $224,672.57 and approximately $184.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,046.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.63 or 0.02162615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.93 or 0.02608089 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00473703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00722217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00067938 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00024302 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00466829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

