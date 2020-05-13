Short Interest in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Expands By 36.0%

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the April 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WCN shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.81. The company had a trading volume of 43,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,661. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $105.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.