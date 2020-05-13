SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Showa Denko K.K. is engaged in chemical business. The company’s business segment consists of Petrochemical, Chemicals, Inorganics, Aluminum, Electronics and Advanced Battery Materials. Showa Denko K.K. is based in Minato-Ku, Japan. “

Get SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHWDY opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (SHWDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.