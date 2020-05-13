ShowHand (HAND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,269.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $14,528.26 and approximately $24,269.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.02074368 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00088275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00177001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

