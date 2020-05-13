Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (GCTAF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GCTAF stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. 311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

