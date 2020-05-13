Smithfield Trust Co. Cuts Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 560,224 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after acquiring an additional 322,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

United Technologies stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.72. 10,877,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average is $125.45. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

