Smithfield Trust Co. Has $161,000 Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Smithfield Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Shares of C traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,936,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,554,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

