Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 314 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Facebook to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

Shares of FB stock traded down $5.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.42. 11,868,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,028,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.65. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,548 shares of company stock worth $7,775,503. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

