Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 686 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 395,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.