Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 28,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,907. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $273.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.28.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.