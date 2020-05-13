Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will report $55.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.40 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $55.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $225.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.20 million to $229.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $226.47 million, with estimates ranging from $214.70 million to $233.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.36). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

In related news, insider John Robert Garrett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $25,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,406 shares of company stock worth $69,178 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $23,380,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 29.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,870. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $988.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

