SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stake Lifted by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 333.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,851. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

