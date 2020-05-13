Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE SPE opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

