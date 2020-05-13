Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SPE)

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE SPE opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Dividend History for Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit