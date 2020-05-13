Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Price Hits $0.11

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market cap of $8.90 million and approximately $817.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043179 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.03581729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00055668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031610 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001883 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011031 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

SXDT is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

