Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.0969 on Major Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $4,974.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0969 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005130 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016363 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.01813570 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.