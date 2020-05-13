SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. SPX Flow’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.80. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLOW shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

In other SPX Flow news, insider Jose Larios sold 18,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $765,034.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,194 shares in the company, valued at $796,359.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 21,183 shares of company stock worth $856,736 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

