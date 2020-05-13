SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSEZY. Barclays cut SSE PLC/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SSE PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SSE PLC/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SSE PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of SSE PLC/S stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. SSE PLC/S has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

