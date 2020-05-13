Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 113.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 42,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $6,081,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.89. 1,447,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,943. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.65. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

