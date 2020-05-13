Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.41. 336,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Barclays lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,660 shares of company stock worth $26,145,808. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

