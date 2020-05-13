Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys 5,800 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aecom in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Aecom in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Aecom in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aecom in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Aecom by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

NYSE ACM traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 630,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aecom has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.