Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in Chemed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Chemed by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

CHE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $434.68. 5,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,413. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.47. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $324.31 and a 12 month high of $513.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

In other Chemed news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

