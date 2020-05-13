Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. CSFB lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE COG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.55. 1,143,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,781,244. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $27.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.27.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

