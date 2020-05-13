Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 125.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 50.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

NUE stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. 1,221,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,678. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

