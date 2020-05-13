Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Toro by 2,880.0% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Toro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.07. The company had a trading volume of 161,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,775. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toro Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

