Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $80.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.90. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.