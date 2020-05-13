Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 11,744.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 250,748 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.99. 236,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,083. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

