Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Acushnet worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Acushnet by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOLF traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,817. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.07. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Acushnet had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

