Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Lear by 67.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA traded down $7.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.98. 15,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.59.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

