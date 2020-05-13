Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

GIS stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.91. 1,860,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

