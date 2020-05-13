Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Paypal by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Paypal by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Paypal stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,515,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,837,102. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

