Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,296,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,613,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,783,000 after buying an additional 283,505 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,694,000 after buying an additional 124,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after buying an additional 122,844 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.56, for a total transaction of $5,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,066,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.04, for a total value of $3,360,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,837,345.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,368 shares of company stock worth $20,084,745. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY traded down $7.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.79. 5,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,231. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.43. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

