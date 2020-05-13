Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,496 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Associated Banc worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 370,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $7,164,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William R. Hutchinson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,261. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ASB traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,781. Associated Banc Corp has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.74 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

