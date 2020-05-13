Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

NYSE:AGCO traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 114,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.06. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

