Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of MGIC Investment worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MTG shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Sunday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:MTG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.