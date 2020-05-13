Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 36.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 2,978.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,657 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $110,322,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,444 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,480,000 after acquiring an additional 641,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.17. 55,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,078. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $923.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on G. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

