Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,259 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $23.22. 1,873,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,229. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.57.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

